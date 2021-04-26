Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

EXPGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of EXPGY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. 56,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,229. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. Experian has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $41.86.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

