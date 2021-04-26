Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Holdings Boosted by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,976 shares during the period. Extended Stay America accounts for about 2.9% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $55,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE STAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.71. 32,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,987. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.02 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

