Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 200.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $55.57 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

