F3Logic LLC Grows Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

F3Logic LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 598.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,021,000 after acquiring an additional 564,815 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after purchasing an additional 485,255 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

