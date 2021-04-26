F3Logic LLC Increases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 42,590 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 28,827 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.94. 325,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,488,016. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.83. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.