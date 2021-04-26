F3Logic LLC Purchases 13,691 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 476.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $109.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,646. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.48. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $112.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.