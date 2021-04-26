F3Logic LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

F3Logic LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $441,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $671,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 14.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 43.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $351.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,630. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $197.13 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

