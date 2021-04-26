F3Logic LLC Sells 2,212 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after acquiring an additional 765,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Linde by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after acquiring an additional 688,229 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Shares of LIN traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.30. 8,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $172.76 and a 1 year high of $292.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.52.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.