F3Logic LLC Sells 9,104 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

F3Logic LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,278. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

