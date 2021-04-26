Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.03.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $180.82 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total value of $20,615,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,507,799 shares of company stock worth $426,375,644. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.