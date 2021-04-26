Falcon Project Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $9.03 million and $143,008.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00060642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00270023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.12 or 0.01008789 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00025149 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.21 or 0.00684572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,642.79 or 1.00004153 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

