FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 249.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FARO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FARO. TheStreet raised FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $89.00 on Monday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

