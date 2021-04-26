Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Up 8.7%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares were up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.79 and last traded at $92.78. Approximately 32,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,023,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,275 shares of company stock worth $5,095,858. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.