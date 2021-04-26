FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,321 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $277.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.61. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.63.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

