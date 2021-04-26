Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 40.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252,099 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $15,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNF. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 24.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,347. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.