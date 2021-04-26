Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Adelphi Capital LLP

Adelphi Capital LLP reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,778,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 63.6% of Adelphi Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Adelphi Capital LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $250,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.61.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

