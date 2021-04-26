First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.1% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $73.75. 2,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,997. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

