FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) is Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. FirstService accounts for about 3.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.56% of FirstService worth $36,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $167.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.75 and its 200-day moving average is $141.95. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $168.13. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.64 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.46 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.