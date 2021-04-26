Fiserv (FISV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Fiserv to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fiserv to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $126.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $126.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.79.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.72.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

