Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.17.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 2,229.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 629.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.26. The stock had a trading volume of 392,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,408. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -509.90 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.95 million. Analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

