Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $24.96. 20,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,834. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
