Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $24.96. 20,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,834. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

