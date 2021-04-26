Flamingo (FLM) Hits Market Cap of $110.80 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $110.80 million and approximately $61.48 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00279120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.65 or 0.01009217 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.00728854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00025178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,396.83 or 1.00231306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

