FLIP Hits Market Capitalization of $632,084.09 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One FLIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $632,084.09 and $1.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLIP has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00064795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00020127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00062748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.85 or 0.00744878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00094425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.74 or 0.07362262 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

