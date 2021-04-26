Flowchain (FLC) Market Capitalization Hits $19,261.64

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Flowchain has a market cap of $19,261.64 and $49,686.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 79.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00064630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00018377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.35 or 0.00721331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00094337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.05 or 0.07607367 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

