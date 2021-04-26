Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.30. 469,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,903,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

