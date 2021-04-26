Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 2,380 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Shares of T stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

