Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 338 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 1.9% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 5,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $413.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.58 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

