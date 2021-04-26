Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Masimo comprises 1.3% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned about 0.07% of Masimo worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Masimo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $246.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.13. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

