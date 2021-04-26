Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Masimo comprises 1.3% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned about 0.07% of Masimo worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Masimo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.
MASI opened at $246.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.13. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86.
In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
