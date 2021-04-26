Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.21 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $78.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86.

