Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $210.00 at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $202.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.08.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $201.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $209.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

