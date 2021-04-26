Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FBIO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Dawson James upped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $405.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,620. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 106,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

