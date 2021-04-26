Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $7.71

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.44. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 182,937 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSM shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.