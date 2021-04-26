Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to C$190.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$186.33.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$178.04 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$222.15. The firm has a market cap of C$34.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$158.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$164.22. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.332 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

