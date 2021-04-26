Frax (FRAX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.09 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $116.04 million and $7.09 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001982 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00061615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.00268840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.64 or 0.01040329 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00023655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,709.53 or 0.99982392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.79 or 0.00644317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 115,428,284 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

