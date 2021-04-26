Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $21.17 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

In related news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $51,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacob F. Filene sold 5,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $111,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

