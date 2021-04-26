Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $21.17 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $21.98.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.
