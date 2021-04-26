Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 1,297 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,909,716,000 after purchasing an additional 125,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $448.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $415.07 and its 200 day moving average is $409.23. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.46 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

