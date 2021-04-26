Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 3,017 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 184.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $109.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $114.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.10.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

