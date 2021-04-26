Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 21.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

PAAS stock opened at $33.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

