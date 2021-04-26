Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 7,781 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,781 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Masco by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

MAS stock opened at $64.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

