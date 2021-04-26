Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 28.9% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 50.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.1% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.3% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,438 shares of company stock worth $967,605. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $83.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.