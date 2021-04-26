Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 72.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $6,729,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.62.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $336.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.90, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.67 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,688 shares of company stock valued at $142,359,809. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

