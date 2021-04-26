FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Issued By DA Davidson

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.84. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $45.20 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth $702,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 84.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 42,108 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.