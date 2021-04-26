FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $26.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $25.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q1 2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $36.28 EPS.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $627.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $590.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.29. Lam Research has a one year low of $229.69 and a one year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

