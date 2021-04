FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Akari Therapeutics, Plc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for Akari Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $2.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.52. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 206,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.30% of Akari Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

