FY2022 EPS Estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Increased by Analyst

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

OBIIF stock opened at $209.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.52. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $209.00 and a 1-year high of $209.00.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

