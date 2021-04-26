GameCredits One Day Volume Reaches $1.20 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $33.63 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.88 or 0.00459162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002685 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,835,456 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.