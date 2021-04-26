Garland Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 5.9% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $150.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.23.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.