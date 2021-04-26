Gatos Silver, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 26th (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver’s (NYSE:GATO) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 26th. Gatos Silver had issued 21,430,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $150,010,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GATO. CIBC started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

GATO stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $1,629,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

