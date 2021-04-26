Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Up 8.3%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shot up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.25. 6,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 690,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

A number of research firms have commented on GATO. CIBC began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GATO. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $27,941,000. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $24,828,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $19,592,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $3,638,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $3,353,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.