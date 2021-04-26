Gildan Activewear (GIL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/23/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/7/2021 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/1/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.
- 2/26/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of GIL opened at $34.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $34.26.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
