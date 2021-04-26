Gildan Activewear (GIL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/23/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/7/2021 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

2/26/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GIL opened at $34.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

